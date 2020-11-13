Advertisement

Serious injuries reported in explosion at VA hospital

There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut,...
There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:58 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — There have been serious injuries in an explosion at a Veterans Affairs hospital in Connecticut, an official said Friday.

State and federal investigators are responding to the VA Medical Center in West Haven, Brian Foley, a top aide to state Public Safety Commissioner James Rovella, said in a text message to The Associated Press. He cited “an explosion type incident” with "serious injuries.

The television station WTNH reported that smoke could be seen rising from the building.

State police earlier said they were assisting with an investigation of an explosion at the VA building in West Haven at the request of the city’s fire marshal.

State police said they were sending three detectives from their fire and explosion investigation unit.

Charlie Grady, an FBI spokesperson in New Haven, said state police are leading the investigation. “The FBI will assist Connecticut State Police as needed,” he said.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wisconsin man killed in single vehicle rollover
Woman dies in crash on I-10
eta
Tropical Storm Eta makes landfall near Cedar Key
Julie Loving was a gestational surrogate for her daughter, Breanna Lockwood, who was told by...
Woman gives birth to granddaughter at 51
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 12, 2020
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
Gov. DeSantis proposes bill expanding Stand Your Ground law

Latest News

Tropical Depression Thirty One
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
COVID-19 cases hit 1st Caribbean cruise since pandemic
SeaDream I was meant to show the world it was possible to sail safely during the coronavirus...
Coronavirus cases stop Caribbean cruise
Autumn Connell, 15, of Tifton, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was shot around 4...
UPDATE: 15-year-old shot in Tifton dies, 14-year-old arrested