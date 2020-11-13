Sneads takes down Liberty County, 43-14, to move onto second round

SNEADS, Fla. (WCTV) - The Sneads Pirates defeated the Liberty County Bulldogs, 43-14, Thursday night in the first round of the 1A football playoffs.

Sneads now awaits the winner of Friday’s game between Port St. Joe and Blountstown. Liberty County ends their year with a 2-6 record.

You can watch highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.