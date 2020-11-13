Advertisement

Taylor County advances past Jefferson County, 28-6

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 11:34 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Taylor County Bulldogs defeated the Jefferson County Tigers, 28-6, in the first round of the 1A football playoffs.

The Bulldogs now await the winner of Friday’s game between Bozeman and Wewahitchka. Jefferson County finishes their season 0-9.

You can watch highlights from Thursday’s game in the video player above.

