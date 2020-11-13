Advertisement

Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean

Tropical Depression Thirty One
Tropical Depression Thirty One(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
Published: Nov. 13, 2020
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tropical Depression 31 formed in the Caribbean Friday morning. Satellite imagery confirmed that the disturbance’s center became better organized Friday morning, prompting the National Hurricane Center to upgrade the system to a tropical depression.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, Thirty-One was 310 miles SSE of Kingston, Jamaica with sustained winds of 35 mph. The system is moving to the WSW at 7 mph. The current forecast has Tropical Depression 31 strengthening into a tropical storm Friday and moving to the west.

The storm will continue to move to the west this weekend, heading towards Central America. Sunday the storm is expected to strengthen into a category two hurricane. Finally, the track has the storm making landfall in Central America at the beginning of next week and weaken into a depression.

If the depression does become Tropical Storm Iota, it will be the 30th storm in the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

The forecast calls for heavy rainfall, storm surge, and hurricane-force winds in Nicaragua and Honduras. Unfortunately, this is the same area that was impacted by Eta when the storm made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane.

The current forecast keeps the storm in Central America. We’ll continue to monitor Tropical Depression Thirty One in the Pinpoint Weather Center.

