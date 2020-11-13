United Way distributing $80,000 in COVID-19 relief

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the pandemic continues to take both a personal and economic toll on families, the United Way of the Big Bend is stepping in to help.

In a partnership with Florida Blue, the United Way is distributing $80,000 in grant COVID-19 relief funding to local non-profit organizations.

The funding will help with some of the areas United Way says are in need of the most relief: utility and rent assistance, food programs and providing care to seniors.

Elder Care Services is one organization receiving funding. President and CEO Jocelyne Fliger says their client list has increased since the pandemic. That means providing more meals, and more emergency pantry bags. Fliger says the emergency pantry meals have increased by more than one thousand since this point last.

“We’ve seen more seniors sheltering at home during the pandemic for safety, and we’re able to put our services in place to make sure that they’re able to do that,” Fliger said.

But it also means the need for more assurance and wellness check phone calls to seniors in isolation. The organization has made 10,000 calls to seniors since the beginning of the pandemic.

“They found that seniors that are socially isolated often don’t report being as healthy, they often die earlier, so it’s really important that we make those telephone reassurance calls,” Fliger said.

The COVID-19 grant will help with meals, as well as staffing to make those phone calls.

This is the second phase of COVID-19 relief funding the United Way is distributing.

And the need is still there.

“When you see the economic impact, you’re seeing people losing their jobs, you’re seeing businesses impacting and losing income. And when that happens you’re definitely seeing folks that are in need,” said Berneice Cox, United Way President. “The need has always been great, but we’re seeing the need greater than ever. One in two in our area either live in poverty or at the edge of poverty. That’s someone you know, that could even be a friend that’s just too embarrassed to tell you how close to the edge they are.”

On Thursday ECHO Outreach Ministries was the first agency to receive $10,000 in grant funding.

Executive Director Freddy Branham says the organization has been partnering with Good News Outreach to provide food assistance.

With that need being met, he says, now they’re focusing on utility and rent assistance. That kind of help, he added, can be the difference in families making steps towards recovery.

“When you work on those expenses that have crept up over time, since we haven’t really gotten a handle on things, that’s where we’re able to step in and make sure that once that safety net is there and in place, we can continue to lift people up,” Branham said.

United Way says all nine agencies that applied for funding will receive some.

On top of COVID relief, United Way is also raising money through its annual campaign.

