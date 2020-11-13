UPDATE: 15-year-old shot in Tifton dies, 14-year-old arrested

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - A 14-year-old has been arrested in the death of a 15-year-old in Tifton, according to a press release from the city.

Autumn Connell, 15, of Tifton, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was shot around 4 p.m. in the 1000 block of Lee Avenue, the press release states.

Connell was taken to Tift Regional Medical Center for treatment but was later transferred to a hospital in Gainesville, Florida, where she died from her injuries on Thursday, according to city officials.

The press release says a 14-year-old has been arrested and charged with felony murder in Connell’s death.

The city said that due to the suspect’s age, their identity is being withheld at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to Autumn’s family. As we seek to understand the reason why something like this has happened to another one of our children, we must come together as a community to work together,” the press release states.

Copyright 2020 WALB. All rights reserved.