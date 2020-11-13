Vanished: Missing boy’s 6th birthday passes with no answers in his disappearance

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - To this day, there have been no answers in the disappearance of a 2-year-old boy who was reported missing after a tornado in Dougherty County almost four years ago.

On Oct. 28, Detrez Green would have turned 6-years-old.

Instead, he is missing.

Green’s parents told police that they couldn’t find him after the EF-3 tornado hit their mobile home park on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017.

More than 200 people searched for the toddler over several days

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Detrez’s mother, Adaijah Rainey, called police around 8:10 p.m. that Sunday to report her son missing.

Crews started their search for little Detrez immediately in that unrecognizable trailer park, Piney Wood Estates on Sylvester Road.

Emergency officials told WALB then that more than 200 people helped search for Detrez over the next five days.

They searched from the air and on the ground with rescue and cadaver dogs.

They even partially drained a nearby pond for a dive team to search.

Documents WALB received from Georgia’s Emergency Management Agency showed more than $100,000 of state money was spent on search and rescue or recovery in Dougherty County after the tornado. Much of which was for this little boy.

The search crews found nothing.

“The search lasted for a couple of days,” said GBI Special Agent Orenthal Porter. “There was no evidence or results found of Detrez.”

GBI agents also searched the family’s former home in Ashburn days after the storm.

Neighbors told WALB that they saw agents digging in the yard of the home.

The GBI never confirmed whether anything was found.

Arrest, incident reports detail father’s history with law enforcement

Incident and arrest reports accessed by WALB showed that Detrez’s father, Kevian Green, has a lengthy history with law enforcement.

From 2010 to 2014, records show he was arrested six times in Turner County, at least three times related to domestic disputes.

His charges included disorderly conduct, battery (family violence) and misdemeanor simple battery.

In November 2014, six days after Detrez was born, Turner County dispatch received a 911 call regarding Adaijah and Kevian.

“My daughter and her boyfriend are fighting,” the caller said.

“Do you know if any weapons are involved?” the dispatcher asked.

“No, but I know he’s got one,” he said.

The dispatcher asked if it was a gun or knife, and the caller said gun.

The police report for the incident said Adaijah told her dad on the phone, “if my baby daddy don’t quit beating me, I’m going to shoot him.”

Police responded to the family’s home in Ashburn.

“We knew from the 911 call that we had a six-day-old infant and a one-year-old infant inside the residence. That added to the urgency,” former Ashburn Police Chief Joe Saxon told WALB at the time.

Officers said no one would come out of the home, so they called in SWAT.

Officers eventually took Green into custody.

He was never charged.

That incident happened at the same home GBI agents searched days after Detrez’s mom reported him missing.

More than two years after the tornado, in 2019, Dougherty County Police responded to a family violence call involving the parents.

The police report said Adaijah told the officers she and her then-husband Kevian got in a fight.

She also said he “locks her in their residence.”

The report said the officer couldn’t find Green, and there is no record of him being charged.

Kevian Green spoke to a CNN reporter after the storm

“See that tree right here? It kind of divided me,” Green said as he described to a CNN reporter what happened during the tornado.

“Were you with your 2-year-old when this happened?” the reporter asked him.

“No sir, well, we were in the same area, but we weren’t together,” Green said. He further explained, saying, “(the) last time I saw him, he was right by that door. I was cooking, and he was kinda right by me, kinda.”

Green told the reporter he didn’t want to cry on camera, and that he hoped searchers could find his son.

“It’s real difficult. Can’t find my son. Don’t got a place to stay,” Green explained.

Detrez’s great-grandfather doubts the story police were told about his disappearance

Last week, Detrez would have celebrated his sixth birthday.

Instead of eating cake and opening presents, he’s nowhere to be found.

Some of Detrez’s extended family members, like his great-grandfather Willie Rainey, whose granddaughter is Detrez’s mom, said that she rarely brought Detrez and his siblings around them.

“Me and my wife will talk, and we often wonder still today what happened with our grandbaby,” Rainey said.

He said he did not believe the story the boy’s parents told police about what happened to Detrez during the tornado.

He also said he does not believe Detrez is alive.

Rainey said while he gets to celebrate birthdays and other milestones with his other grand- and great-grandchildren, he’s afraid he won’t get that opportunity with Detrez.

Shortly after the tornado, Dougherty County Police said Detrez’s two siblings went into foster care.

Rainey said they are still in foster care.

However, after working in law enforcement, he said he believes Kevian Green’s arrest history should have led to the children being taken away from their parents earlier.

“They should have done something,” Rainey said. “If nothing else, taken those children out of their house.”

He said if Adaijah knows more about what happened to Detrez, he believes she may be scared to come forward.

“I just hope my granddaughter finds it in her heart to go tell somebody what happened,” Rainey said.

While Rainey isn’t optimistic about Detrez’s fate, he said he wants to find the closure the toddler deserves.

“I’d like to be the one to go find my grandbaby and then pick up whatever it is there. We have a family plot there, and then we’d take that baby down and put it in a plot,” he said. “I mean, that’s the right thing to do.”

GBI agents renew their call for answers in Detrez’s disappearance

With no evidence found during the extensive search for Detrez Green, law enforcement told WALB they began questioning the story of what happened.

Dougherty County Police officers and GBI agents cited a couple of red flags that came up during their investigation.

The GBI said no one has ever given investigators a photo of Detrez.

“It’s very unusual,” special agent Porter said. “Maybe somebody out there has a photo and they just haven’t brought it forward yet, but, it is unusual.”

Also, the GBI said the child’s mother reported Detrez missing almost five hours after the tornado hit.

The tornado first touched ground in Dougherty County at 3:15 p.m.

The GBI said the mother called 911 to report her son missing at 8:10 p.m.

“That was a very significant gap in time for parents to be missing a child, so that did kind of stick out,” Porter said.

In the days following his disappearance, some of our viewers questioned whether Detrez truly existed.

GBI agents confirmed that they did receive proof of his birth from the Division of Family and Children Services (DFCS).

Now, the GBI is renewing its call for anyone who knows anything about the toddler’s disappearance to come forward.

When asked if they are hopeful that Detrez is alive, Porter answered, “it’s hopeful, yes.”

What’s next in the case of Detrez Green?

Detrez is not listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children website.

GBI agents said that is because they do not have a photo of him or any solid identifying characteristics.

WALB tried to reach Adaijah Rainey and Kevian Green at their previous address and at several previous phone numbers, but we were unable to reach them.

WALB also reached out to DFCS for comment on this story.

They said they could not confirm any case involving this or any family.

A DFCS spokesperson did commit to a generic interview regarding the processes for removing a child from a family, but they failed to set up a time for that interview after multiple requests.

If you know anything about what happened to Detrez, call the Dougherty County Police Department at (229) 430-6600, the GBI’s Regional Office in Sylvester at (229) 777-2080 or Albany Area CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS. You can stay anonymous.

