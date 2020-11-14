Bond Community Health offers free mobile COVID testing as cases surge nationwide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On Saturday, Bond Community Health Center Inc. offered free COVID testing at the Griffin Chapel Primitive Baptist Church.

Officials at the health center say they brought the mobile testing to that area, to provide more access to those who are considered high-risk.

“The 32304 census track is one of your high-risk target areas which is outlined by the Board of Commissioners in Leon County so it’s actually worked out great for us to be in this community and provide access to those who don’t have the access and to those who are at high risk,” said Keenan Jenkins, the mobile health services administrator.

Jenkins says as COVID cases surge nationwide, they are encouraging everyone to get tested at least every other week.

“You go to different gas stations and grocery stores and I know the cases have surged up but I still see a lot of people who don’t wear masks which means your risking chances of contracting it is still high so I encourage everyone to get tested at least every other week just to be safe and sure,” said Jenkins.

The next free mobile testing site in Leon County is scheduled for Monday, November 16th at the Lake Jackson Public Library.

