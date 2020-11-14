CMX Cinemas Fallschase reopens in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The lights are back on at a Tallahassee movie theater.

After the pandemic shut down operations back in March, CMX Cinemas Fallschase is reopening its doors.

The theatre is welcoming guests with new movies, special ticket prices plus enhanced safety and sanitation guidelines.

“We are requiring all of the guests to wear masks, we are requiring all of our employees to wear masks. We are having everyone wash their hands every 30 minutes,” says assistant general manager, Britney West.

In addition to mandatory masks, the theatre will be operating at 50% capacity, sanitizing auditoriums between viewings and screening guests at the entrance.

For the full list of what’s playing and all safety measures, visit CMXCinemas.com.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.