Cooking with Will - Baklava

1 (5-inch piece) cinnamon stick or 2 teaspoons ground

1 tsp ground allspice

10 ounces blanched almonds

10 ounces raw or roasted walnuts

10 ounces raw or roasted pistachio

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

clarified unsalted butter, melted

Syrup

1 1/2 cups honey

1 1/2 cups water

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cinnamon stick 1 (2-inch) piece fresh lemon peel

If using whole cinnamon grind it to a fine powder

2. One at a time Place the almonds, walnuts, pistachios, each with 1/3 cup of sugar and a pinch of the spices into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, Set aside.

3. Combine the water and rose water in a small spritz bottle and set aside. Trim the sheets of phyllo to fit the bottom of a 13 by 9 by 2-inch metal pan. Brush the bottom and sides of the pan with butter; lay down a sheet of phyllo and brush with butter. Repeat this step 9 more times for a total of 10 sheets of phyllo. Top with 1/3 of the nut mixture and spread thinly. Spritz thoroughly with the rose water. Layer 6 more sheets of phyllo with butter in between each of them, followed by another third of the nuts and spritz with rose water. Repeat with another 6 sheets of phyllo, butter, remaining nuts, and rose water. Top with 8 sheets of phyllo brushing with butter in between each sheet. Brush the top generously with the remaining butter.

4. Place pan in the fridge for 1 hour

5. Cut into portions and bake in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour

6. in a sauce pan combine the honey, water, sugar, cinnamon and lemon peel, bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 20 minutes

7. pour syrup over the finished baklava and let rest for 8 hours and serve.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.