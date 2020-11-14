Advertisement

Cooking with Will - Baklava

Need dinner plans? The Greek Festival going on in downtown Augusta until October 17.
Need dinner plans? The Greek Festival going on in downtown Augusta until October 17.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
1 (5-inch piece) cinnamon stick or 2 teaspoons ground

1 tsp ground allspice

10 ounces blanched almonds

10 ounces raw or roasted walnuts

10 ounces raw or roasted pistachio

1 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

clarified unsalted butter, melted

Syrup

1 1/2 cups honey

1 1/2 cups water

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 cinnamon stick 1 (2-inch) piece fresh lemon peel

  1. If using whole cinnamon grind it to a fine powder

2. One at a time Place the almonds, walnuts, pistachios, each with 1/3 cup of sugar and a pinch of the spices into the bowl of a food processor and pulse until finely chopped, Set aside.

3. Combine the water and rose water in a small spritz bottle and set aside. Trim the sheets of phyllo to fit the bottom of a 13 by 9 by 2-inch metal pan. Brush the bottom and sides of the pan with butter; lay down a sheet of phyllo and brush with butter. Repeat this step 9 more times for a total of 10 sheets of phyllo. Top with 1/3 of the nut mixture and spread thinly. Spritz thoroughly with the rose water. Layer 6 more sheets of phyllo with butter in between each of them, followed by another third of the nuts and spritz with rose water. Repeat with another 6 sheets of phyllo, butter, remaining nuts, and rose water. Top with 8 sheets of phyllo brushing with butter in between each sheet. Brush the top generously with the remaining butter.

4. Place pan in the fridge for 1 hour

5. Cut into portions and bake in a 350 degree oven for 1 hour

6. in a sauce pan combine the honey, water, sugar, cinnamon and lemon peel, bring to a boil over medium heat and cook for 20 minutes

7. pour syrup over the finished baklava and let rest for 8 hours and serve.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

