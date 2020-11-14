Advertisement

Fewer Americans traveling for Thanksgiving this year

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Less people are planning to travel for Thanksgivnig this year because of COVID-19.

AAA estimates a 10% drop in travel and only about 50 million Americans will travel for the Thanksgiving holiday. That’s a drop from 55 million in 2019.

As pandemic numbers continue to surge, AAA expects that number to be even lower.

AAA says that anyone who is traveling during the holiday should plan ahead, be prepared for COVID-19 protocols, follow health guidance and know the restrictions at the destination.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 13, 2020
UPDATE: Teen still in critical condition after Deer Lake Road hit-and-run, FHP continues search for suspect
FAMU reinstates curfew to slow COVID-19 spread
Autumn Connell, 15, of Tifton, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was shot around 4...
UPDATE: 15-year-old shot in Tifton dies, 14-year-old arrested
Tropical Depression Thirty One
Tropical Depression 31 forms in the Caribbean

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
Shoppers comply with the mask regulations to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus at...
Oregon, New Mexico order lockdowns as other states resist
North Carolina State and Florida State line up in the second half of an NCAA college football...
Seminoles searching for rare road win at Wolfpack
Football Friday Night Plays of the Week: November 13, 2020