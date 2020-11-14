TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 11 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

Dixie County at Madison County

First Coast at Lincoln

Bainbridge at Thomas County Central

Godby at Paxon

Santa Fe at Gadsden County

Valdosta at Lee County

Camden County at Lowndes

Blountstown at Port St. Joe

Rickards at Ed White

Colquitt County at Tift County

North Florida Christian at Maclay

Dougherty at Cairo

Suwannee at Parker

Brookwood at Valwood

Jefferson County at Taylor County

Liberty County at Sneads

Pelham at Seminole County

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

Football Friday Night: November 13, 2020 FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team is here to run down all of your scores and highlights for Week 11 of the high school football season across the Big Bend and South Georgia. Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, November 13, 2020

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.