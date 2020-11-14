Advertisement

Football Friday Night: November 13, 2020

(WCTV)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Week 11 of the high school football season has come and gone and the WCTV Sports team is here to walk you through it all.

Joey Lamar, Ryan Kelly and Fletcher Keel run down highlights from:

  • Dixie County at Madison County
  • First Coast at Lincoln
  • Bainbridge at Thomas County Central
  • Godby at Paxon
  • Santa Fe at Gadsden County
  • Valdosta at Lee County
  • Camden County at Lowndes
  • Blountstown at Port St. Joe
  • Rickards at Ed White
  • Colquitt County at Tift County
  • North Florida Christian at Maclay
  • Dougherty at Cairo
  • Suwannee at Parker
  • Brookwood at Valwood
  • Jefferson County at Taylor County
  • Liberty County at Sneads
  • Pelham at Seminole County

Plus a look ahead to next week’s matchups.

FOOTBALL FRIDAY NIGHT: The WCTV Sports team is here to run down all of your scores and highlights for Week 11 of the high school football season across the Big Bend and South Georgia.

Posted by WCTV.tv on Friday, November 13, 2020

You can watch this week’s full Football Friday Night below.

