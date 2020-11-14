Leon County leaders staying vigilant as COVID numbers rise across the country

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is limited in what it can and cannot restrict due to the Governor’s Executive Order placing Florida in Phase Three of reopening back in September.

However, the county does still have a mask mandate, just without fines.

“Personally, I believe if we really stay focused on masks, hand washing, social distancing, and if our restaurants and businesses take the steps they’re already taking to enforce those measures, we may not need to take more measures,” said County Commissioner Kristin Dozier.

Early in the pandemic, Leon County did have a curfew; Dozier says she does not believe it will be necessary, because it was originally focused on large parking lot parties.

“That’s not our biggest issue right now,” said Dozier. “It’s our own gatherings that we need to keep small.”

Within the last week, the City of Chicago has issued a stay at home advisory and new restrictions on gatherings, the City of San Francisco has ended indoor dining in restaurants, and many schools in the state of Indiana have switched to virtual learning.

Closer to home, FAMU DRS is moving to remote learning until Nov. 30, after two confirmed COVID-19 cases on campus.

According to Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard, Leon County had 113 cases on Monday, 83 on Tuesday, and 98 on Wednesday.

Commissioner Dozier says now is the time to buckle down.

“What we’ve seen since March is every time there is a surge in other areas that have larger populations, whether it’s other parts of Florida or other places around the country, we are kind of lagging behind those numbers,” said Dozier. “But we tend to have a surge a few weeks after those areas do, and that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

Some public health leaders are concerned as Thanksgiving approaches; Dr. Christie Alexander suggested some alternatives.

“Maybe a virtual Thanksgiving, and I know people don’t want to hear that, and they want to be with their loved ones, but think about the risks and those around you that could be put at risk,” said Dr. Alexander.

She also suggested the possibility of taking the event outside, or removing food from the equation.

“You may want to consider, maybe do we skip the food this year, or do the food on our own? If you do bring food, bring your own food.”

Commissioner Dozier suggested keeping family at separate tables socially distanced for each other.

She highlighted what’s at stake.

“I’m really sad that we’ve lost 120 people locally since this began. I’m sad for those who haven’t left their houses in months and still are very very nervous about going into public places.”

