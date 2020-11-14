Advertisement

Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Saturday, Nov. 14 - Morning Update

By Charles Roop
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It was a clear start to Saturday morning with temperatures in the 50s, but warming up quickly into the 60s. The sunshine will warm the viewing area up to the lower to mid 70s by noon. The high for Saturday afternoon will be close to 80 with a mostly sunny sky and rain chances near zero.

An approaching cold front Sunday will help to slightly increase the chance of a stray shower to near 10% with a high in the lower 80s. Once the front passes the Big Bend and South Georgia late Sunday evening, the sky will clear and the air will dry out again. Morning lows starting Tuesday will drop into the 40s with high temperatures in the 70s for much of the work week. High pressure at the surface will maintain the seasonable weather for the week.

