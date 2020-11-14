Seminoles searching for rare road win at Wolfpack

RALEIGH, N.C. (WCTV) - Florida State enters Saturday’s matchup against North Carolina State having dropped four straight road games (five if you include the loss at the Sun Bowl against Arizona State) as the Seminoles are searching to dump two woes: The woes of the inaugural season of Mike Norvell and the woes away from Doak Campbell Stadium.

In the last two seasons, FSU has won just one game away from home; a November 9, 2019 victory against Boston College in the Noles' first game after the firing of Willie Taggart.

In that eight-game stretch, the Noles are 1-7 and are averaging 19.8 points per game. In their seven losses, FSU is averaging just 18.1 points per outing.

Not only will the Noles have to find a way to fight their road demons, but they’ll have to do it shorthanded after losing Tamorrion Terry, James Blackman and Marvin Wilson for the year due to different circumstances.

The biggest of those losses for FSU is Terry, who has led the Noles in single-game receiving yards on 14 occasions since the 2018 campaign.

While the Noles have won five of the last seven games against the Pack, NC State has won two of the last three. A win will give FSU a second-straight victory against the Wolfpack but a loss will slide the Seminoles to a third-straight loss, something FSU hasn’t done since losing three straight in 2018.

Below will be a running log of the game, as in years past: We'll have score updates, analysis, stray observations and thoughts.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. Hope you can join us.

