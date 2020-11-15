Authorities “actively investigating” homicide in Gretna

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A homicide investigation is underway after a shooting in Gretna Saturday, according to the Gadsden County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred along Dewey Johnson Way in Gretna, GCSO said.

A GCSO spokesperson told WCTV it was an “active” investigation and few details could be released. The victim appeared to be an African-American male, GCSO said.

It’s unclear when the shooting happened, or if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

