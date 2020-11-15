Hannah’s Saturday, November 14th evening update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good evening! We had a lovely end to the day with plenty of sunshine across the region.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and a chance for isolated showers as a cold front makes its way through the southeast. Temperatures Sunday will still warm into the low 80s. However, next week, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 70s.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.