Hannah’s Saturday, November 14th evening update

By Hannah Messier
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 7:23 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Good evening! We had a lovely end to the day with plenty of sunshine across the region.

Tonight we’ll have a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the low 60s.

Tomorrow we’ll have a partly cloudy sky and a chance for isolated showers as a cold front makes its way through the southeast. Temperatures Sunday will still warm into the low 80s. However, next week, afternoon temperatures will only reach the 70s.

