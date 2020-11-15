Painted storefronts bring holiday cheer

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -One woman is using her talents to spread some Christmas cheer. Jill Whitely has always loved to paint, and for the past 6 years, she has been decorating towns with her jolly designs.

In downtown Bainbridge, you can her the sounds of music that is merry and bright. With her paintbrush, Jill Whitley takes to the window pane of a local storefront, to make a masterpiece that is sure to delight.

Her company, owned and operated by Whitley, Classic Art by Jill has been years in the making, “It has always been a lifetime dream to be fulltime doing it...When I started painting windows in 2014, it has been non stop.”

30 businesses on the streets of downtown Bainbridge, will wear Whitley’s designs with pride. Whether it’s Santa and his friends breaking a sweat, or reindeers that come to life with Kung-Fu,

She hopes that her creative catches the eye of shoppers passing by, “The enjoyment that it brings, and the smiles on people’s faces," expresses Whitley, "I like to see the kids get in front of it get there picture.”

And while the usual festivities are not in full swing, Whitley has made sure to add some holiday bling, “We are known for the city of oaks and so within every storefront embedded in every mural is an oak tree," shares Amanda Glover the Director of Downtown Development Authority, "so we are creating a scavenger hunt to be able to create an event, and socially distance at the same time.”

The woman in the window, paints day and night. She works just like Santa to surprise others with quite a sight, “As long as people appreciate it I want to do it until I can no longer physically do it anymore. It is the appreciation is all it is," says Whitley, "that is the main part of it, and the happiness that it brings.”

