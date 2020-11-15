Pinpoint Weather Forecast - Sunday, Nov. 15 - Morning Update

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The air didn’t feel as cool and dry as the previous morning. Many locations were in the 60s Sunday morning with fog being reported in most official reporting sites. There were still a few areas in South Georgia where the visibility was less than a mile as of 10 a.m., but the sky is forecast to become partly cloudy for the rest of Sunday with a high reaching into the lower 80s. With enough moisture and warmth around the region, there will be a slight chance of a shower Sunday afternoon and evening.

A cold front is forecast to pass though the viewing area Sunday evening and night, clearing the sky along with drying and cooling the air. The low Monday morning will be in the 50s with highs in the 70s Monday. The lows will be in the 40s for the next three mornings with highs in the 70 as a dome of high pressure slowly moves eastward across the Southeast U.S. Temperatures will begin to moderate starting Friday.

