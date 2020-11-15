Road woes continue for Florida State, Noles drop third-straight in 38-22 loss to N.C. State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WCTV) - Florida State’s woes away from Doak Campbell Stadium continued on Saturday as the Seminoles dropped their third-straight contest in a 38-22 loss to N.C. State in front of 4,032 fans at Carter-Finley Stadium.

The loss is FSU’s fifth straight on the road, dating back to last season.

N.C. State opened the scoring, marching 75 yards on 12 plays in the opening 4:59 of the contest, led by a perfect opening drive from Wolfpack quarterback Bailey Hockman, who was a perfect 8-for-8 for 93 yards and a touchdown on the opening drive alone.

Hockman delivered the exclamation point on the series with a 21-yard touchdown pass to Emeka Emezie, giving the Pack a 7-0 lead.

The first quarter ended with FSU’s Jashaun Corbin getting stuffed on a fourth-and-one situation from the FSU 31 yardline, leading to a short field for the Wolfpack to open the second quarter.

N.C. State took full advantage of the turnover on downs, needing just five plays to take a two-touchdown lead as Hockman threw his second touchdown of the game, this one to Thayer Thomas from 10-yards out, and make it a 14-0 game.

FSU got on the board on their longest drive of the first half, going 11 plays and covering 46 yards but had to settle for a 48-yard field goal from Parker Grothaus, pulling the Seminoles within 14-3.

The Wolfpack, though, took a 17-point lead into the halftime break after Hockman’s third touchdown of the game and his first rushing score, making for a 21-3 game.

FSU mustered only 98 yards of total offense in the first half despite using both Chubba Purdy, who made his first career collegiate start and former Valdosta signal caller Tate Rodemaker, who drove the offense for FSU in the final two drives of the opening half.

N.C. State opened the scoring in the second half as well, marching 50 yards in just seven plays on their first drive of the third quarter, following an FSU three-and-out.

Bam Knight scored his first touchdown of the game to cap the drive with an 18-yard scoring rush, pushing the Pack’s lead to 28-3.

FSU’s first touchdown of the game came with 5:14 left to play in the third quarter after Corbin took the direct snap out of the Wildcat formation and took it to the house from 28-yards out. FSU went for the two-point conversion, but did not convert, only cutting into the Pack’s lead at 28-9.

After the Noles' first touchdown of the game, they forced the Wolfpack three-and-out for the first time, but a muffed punt by Travis Jay gave NC State new life and led to a 24-yard touchdown pass from Hockman to Thomas, the second connection of the two on the evening, to make it 35-9.

On the ensuing defensive series, the Noles picked Hockman off in the endzone on an incredibly acrobatic play from Jarvis Brownlee, Jr. who secured the ball between his legs in the back of the endzone, staying in bounds long enough to secure the ball.

Following the interception, the Noles turned in the game’s longest play for scrimmage for their second touchdown of the game in the fourth quarter, as Purdy and Ontario Wilson connected on a 69-yard touchdown pass in which Wilson slipped through the Wolfpack secondary unannounced, cutting the Pack lead to 35-16.

N.C. State added a field goal inside the final five minutes of the game from 32-yards to take a 38-16 lead in their biggest clock-kill drive of the game, which spanned 10 plays, 60 yards and 5:19.

FSU didn’t roll over after the clock-kill drive, though, and marched 74 yards themselves to register Purdy’s second touchdown pass of the game, a 24-yard pass to Warren Thompson, to pull FSU within 38-22, but did not recover the ensuing onside kick, allowing NC State to form the victory formation and seal the victory.

Offensively, FSU looked rough without Jordan Travis, who did not travel with the team to Raleigh. Purdy nor Rodemaker were able to match Travis' dynamic dual-threat capability, making the Noles' predictable when they wanted to run from under center, often times going to Corbin in the Wildcat.

It was a career day for Hockman, who started the game completing his first nine passes for over 100 yards. He ended the night going 24-34 through the air for 265 yards and three touchdowns, along with an interception.

Thomas also logged a career day for the Wolfpack, catching 11 balls for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite a lackluster first three quarters, Purdy put together a strong fourth quarter to help pad his final statline, completing 15 of his 23 pass attempts for 181 yards and two touchdowns. Purdy added 54 rushing yards on 12 carries, including a long of 21.

In his two first-half drives, Rodemaker completed three of his five pass attempts for 19 yards and an interception. He also rushed for nine yards on two carries.

Corbin led the Seminoles in rushing, logging 77 yards on 14 touches and a touchdown.

In the first game without Tamorrion Terry on the roster, the Noles were led in the receiving corps by Wilson, who logged 117 yards on just seven catches and a touchdown.

FSU returns to action next Saturday from Doak Campbell Stadium as they take on Clemson. Kickoff is set for 12 p.m.

