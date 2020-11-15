Suwannee man arrested for DUI manslaughter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Suwannee man was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter after one person died in a crash on I-10.

The man was traveling westbound in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-10 near mile marker 275 in the outside lane. Another driver was traveling westbound in a gold Chevrolet pickup truck directly in front of the Jeep.

The front of the Jeep collided with the rear of the Chevrolet pickup truck, causing the Jeep to overturn.

The rear occupant in the Chevrolet pickup truck was ejected and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Jeep driver was arrested on scene and booked into the Suwannee County jail.

Further charges are pending due to this being an ongoing traffic homicide investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.