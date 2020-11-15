Advertisement

Suwannee man arrested for DUI manslaughter

Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Siren on police car flashing, close-up(WEAU)
By Will Desautelle
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Suwannee man was arrested and charged with DUI Manslaughter after one person died in a crash on I-10.

The man was traveling westbound in a white Jeep Grand Cherokee on I-10 near mile marker 275 in the outside lane. Another driver was traveling westbound in a gold Chevrolet pickup truck directly in front of the Jeep.

The front of the Jeep collided with the rear of the Chevrolet pickup truck, causing the Jeep to overturn.

The rear occupant in the Chevrolet pickup truck was ejected and was pronounced deceased on the scene. The Jeep driver was arrested on scene and booked into the Suwannee County jail.

Further charges are pending due to this being an ongoing traffic homicide investigation.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 14, 2020
President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater, Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, in Wilmington,...
Biden faces tough choice of whether to back virus lockdowns
CMX Cinemas Fallschase reopens, in Tallahassee.
CMX Cinemas Fallschase reopens in Tallahassee
A shooting investigation is underway in Gretna
Authorities “actively investigating” homicide in Gretna
North Carolina State and Florida State line up in the second half of an NCAA college football...
FINAL: Seminoles 22 - NC State 38

Latest News

Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 14, 2020
Autumn Connell, 15, of Tifton, was taken to the hospital Wednesday after she was shot around 4...
UPDATE: 15-year-old shot in Tifton dies, 14-year-old arrested
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 13, 2020