AMBER Alert system getting an upgrade

(KKCO)
By Jake Stofan
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:35 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (CNS) - The next time you get an AMBER Alert on your phone, it will look a little different.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is rolling out upgrades to the system that will hopefully lead to more children returning home safely.

When you get an AMBER Alert on your phone, it normally includes a brief description of the missing child, where they were last seen and a few bits of information about the suspect.

“It’s limited to 90 characters. So the information that is provided in that alert is an abbreviated version of all the information that law enforcement currently has and is able to include,” said Chad Brown, the Assistant Special Agent in Charge of the Missing Endangered Persons Information Center at FDLE.

In hopes of better informing the public, FDLE is making upgrades to its AMBER and Missing Child Alert systems.

Now, when an alert comes through, it will include a link that will take you to a more detailed summary of the case with photos of both the child and suspected perpetrator.

“And so now we’re able to provide them with all the details through this clickable link that is provided,” said Brown.

This year alone, there have already been 18 Florida AMBER and 28 Missing Child Alerts.

Since its inception in 2000, AMBER Alerts have led to the safe recovery of 77 children.

And since 2003, 65 have been recovered thanks to Missing Child Alerts.

“We appreciate everybody taking the time and not ignoring those alerts. When they come across your phone take the time, take a look at it and you never know, you could be responsible for saving a life,” said Brown.

In addition to the AMBER Alerts sent to your phone, FDLE is also encouraging Floridians to sign up to receive e-mail alerts by clicking here.

