GBI makes arrest in Grady County homicide

(MGN online)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it is investigating after a 39-year-old man was killed in Grady County on Saturday.

The GBI says the Grady County Sheriff’s Office requested the bureau’s help around 3:50 a.m. Saturday. The homicide happened in the 800 block of Pierce Chapel Road in Grady County.

The initial release shows the victim, Antavius Robinson, traveled to a home so he could try to contact his spouse. Robinson was then shot during a domestic dispute, according to the press release. The GBI says he died at the scene.

An autopsy will be conducted at the GBI Crime Lab on Wednesday.

Pascal Reddick, 37, has been arrested and charged with Robinson’s death by the GBI and Grady County investigators. Reddick faces charges of murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and possessing a firearm during a crime. He was booked into the Grady County Jail.

The GBI says this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to call the GBI at 229-225-4090 or the sheriff’s office at 229-377-5200.

