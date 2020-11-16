Advertisement

Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%

The new rate is $64.99 a month
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.(Source: AP Photo/Dan Goodman, File)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Hulu is hiking the price of its live TV bundle by $10 a month, an email to subscribers said.

Starting Dec. 18, the Hulu + Live TV plan will increase from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month – a jump of 18%.

Since January 2019, the Disney-owned streaming service has raised its monthly rate by $25.

Hulu says its Live TV subscription also includes “more than 70,000 TV episodes and movies, and award-winning Hulu Originals - along with more than 65 live news, sports and entertainment channels.”

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Gretna
Authorities “actively investigating” homicide in Gretna
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Suwannee man arrested for DUI manslaughter
Quincy Homicide
Quincy police investigating Sunday night homicide
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Violent clashes in DC after Trump backers' election protest
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2020

Latest News

Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
The Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections says they finished recounting all of their ballots...
Lowndes County finishes vote recount ahead of Wednesday’s deadline
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
Cowgirls ace pitcher Hallie Wetherington is going to play her college ball right down the road...
Madison County’s Weatherington signs with West Florida