Advertisement

Junior League of Tallahassee raising awareness of issues in community with Little Black Dress Initiative

By Sophia Hernandez
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s nothing more classic than the little black dress, and for the next five days, the Junior League of Tallahassee is sporting them to raise awareness.

For the past five years, the group has used this as a statement about the needs for food, clothing and shelter in the Tallahassee community.

The Junior League partnered with Capital City Youth Services, Hope Community and Second Harves with the goal of raising $30,000.

“$20 can provide six meals and it really only takes a little to make a lot of difference in someone else' life,” said Kaitlin Moore, the chair of the Little Black Dress Initiavie.

If you’d like to make a donation, you can do so by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting investigation is underway in Gretna
Authorities “actively investigating” homicide in Gretna
Siren on police car flashing, close-up
Suwannee man arrested for DUI manslaughter
Quincy Homicide
Quincy police investigating Sunday night homicide
President Donald Trump drives by a group of supporters participating in a rally near the White...
Violent clashes in DC after Trump backers' election protest
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 15, 2020

Latest News

The Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections says they finished recounting all of their ballots...
Lowndes County finishes vote recount ahead of Wednesday’s deadline
Cowgirls ace pitcher Hallie Wetherington is going to play her college ball right down the road...
Madison County’s Weatherington signs with West Florida
Mike Freed began a 160-mile journey from the Florida Supreme Court to the Duval County Court...
Attorney running 160 miles to raise money for legal aid
Florida lawmakers preparing to return to state capitol