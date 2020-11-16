Junior League of Tallahassee raising awareness of issues in community with Little Black Dress Initiative

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - There’s nothing more classic than the little black dress, and for the next five days, the Junior League of Tallahassee is sporting them to raise awareness.

For the past five years, the group has used this as a statement about the needs for food, clothing and shelter in the Tallahassee community.

The Junior League partnered with Capital City Youth Services, Hope Community and Second Harves with the goal of raising $30,000.

“$20 can provide six meals and it really only takes a little to make a lot of difference in someone else' life,” said Kaitlin Moore, the chair of the Little Black Dress Initiavie.

