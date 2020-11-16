Lowndes County finishes vote recount ahead of Wednesday’s deadline

LOWNDES COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia’s historic audit of nearly five million ballots continued on Monday as counties across the state face a Wednesday deadline.

But, several have already finished, including some of the state’s largest counties.

The Lowndes County Supervisor of Elections says they finished recounting all of their ballots around 6 p.m. on Sunday, taking about three days in total to complete the process.

County elections supervisor Deb Cox says, after all of the recounting, only about 12 votes turned out to be different. She says those were interpretations of write-ins handled by the review panel.

“Did they spell the name right? Is that who they intended to when the spelling is so far off? It may or may not be that person,” Cox explained. “So, those judgment decisions are what made the changes.”

But, she says there were no other hiccups along the way.

Moving forward, Cox says they’re now preparing for January runoff elections. Recount results will be made public when every county submits its work.

The state will certify the results by Friday.

As we near the finish line of the state’s recount, we could be looking at a second recount requested by the losing candidate if that winning margin is still within 0.5%.

If you did not vote in the 2020 general election, you are still eligible to vote in Georgia’s January runoff elections. The last day to register is December 7.

