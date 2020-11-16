Madison County’s Weatherington signs with West Florida

MADISON, Fla. (WCTV) - A big-time signing as held on Boot Hill on Monday as one of Madison County’s finest softball stars signed her Letter of Intent.

Cowgirls ace pitcher Hallie Wetherington is going to play her college ball right down the road in Pensacola at West Florida.

Wetherington says she loved her trip to the Panhandle and that it’s far enough away to be on her own and close enough to be back home in a snap, not to mention conference road games at Valdosta state.

She says she’s ready to join another winning tradition.

“Oh I’m excited. You know, West Florida, last year, made their run at the World Series and I want to be a part of that and something big like that and I already love the girls over there so I’m excited to go over there and give it a try,” she said.

Last season, West Florida went 17-9 before their season was cut short due to COVID-19.

