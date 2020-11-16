Northwoods Church Tallahassee hosts Field Day event for their youth

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Northwoods Church Tallahassee hosted a field day for the youth and their families Sunday afternoon.

They hoped to use fun activities to distract participants from their stressful new norms.

Friends, kickball, food and fellowship brought kids together for the afternoon fun at Northwoods Church Tallahassee.

“We just had a bunch of different games for people to come out and compete as a family together and against other families some competition some good fellowship and bring up some sportsmanship as well," said Northwoods Church’s Director of Children’s Ministries Kenneth Schaldenbrand. "So I just think it was a good time for families to come out and have some fun together.”

The field day gave the kids a chance to escape the four walls at home and find some normalcy.

“Especially for kids to be able to interact and share. I mean you hear the cheering and the laughter you know and it’s something that they probably haven’t gotten to hear in a while," said Schaldenbrand.

The kids said they loved everything about being able to play outside with their friends.

“Exhausting, tiring, happy, fun but mostly melting but still fun. It was fun, great and it’s fun to be outside with all my friends," shared Jack Fitzpatrick and Eric Stringer.

The church said they’re dedicated to building up the future generation.

“So if we can help brighten their world in any way that’s just what we seek to do and for me, as children’s director we want to make sure that we have a well-rounded program for them," explained Schaldenbrand. "We also want to make sure that we’re reaching out to not only our church family but the community.”

Out of all of the games and activities, the best part for the kids was simply being able to hang out with each other.

Northwoods Church says they do fun activities every Sunday afternoon with their youth and invite others to join in on the fun.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.