Quincy police investigating Sunday night homicide
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:05 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating a homicide after a 19-year-old man is killed in Quincy Sunday night.
The incident happened around 10 p.m. Sunday on the 500 Block of Main Street.
Quincy police is not disclosing how he died and the suspect is still unknown.
Police tell WCTV the next of kin has been notified.
This case is still under investigation.
If you have any information, call the Quincy Police Department at (850)-627-7111 or call Crime Stoppers at (850)-574-TIPS.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV as we continue to learn more.
Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.