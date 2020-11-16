Advertisement

Tallahassee police arrest man for weekend carjacking

The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to two-weekend carjackings.(Leon County Jail)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 1:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to a Saturday carjacking on Ocala Road.

Police were called to the 800 block of Ocala Road Saturday, where the victim was punched in the face after they got out of their car. Once the victim hit the ground, the suspect took the keys from their pocket and drove off in the victim’s car, TPD says.

At midnight on Sunday, just hours after the first carjacking, police were alerted about another carjacking attempt, this time in the 2400 block of West Pensacola St. TPD patrol officers were given a description of the suspect, and they managed to locate him nearby.

The officers arrested the suspect, Travious Phillips, and found evidence tying him to the Ocala Road carjacking.

Phillips faces charges of robbery, grand theft of a motor vehicle, carjacking, possession of a stolen driver’s license and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription.

If you have any more information for police, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

