Tallahassee police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

Jakeima Simmons was last seen in the 700 block of Coble Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.
Jakeima Simmons was last seen in the 700 block of Coble Drive on Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020.(TPD)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Jakeima Simmons was last seen in the 700 block of Coble Drive that day. According to police, she is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, TPD says. Police say she was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Simmons' whereabouts, contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

