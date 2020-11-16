Tallahassee police looking for missing 17-year-old girl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.

Jakeima Simmons was last seen in the 700 block of Coble Drive that day. According to police, she is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, TPD says. Police say she was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on Simmons' whereabouts, contact TPD at 850-891-4200.

Please share to help locate this missing juvenile. If you have information regarding Jakeima’s whereabouts, please call TPD at 850-891-4200. pic.twitter.com/AjZsLroU2O — Tallahassee Police (@TallyPD) November 16, 2020

