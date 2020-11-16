Tallahassee police looking for missing 17-year-old girl
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it is looking for a 17-year-old girl who went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
Jakeima Simmons was last seen in the 700 block of Coble Drive that day. According to police, she is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, TPD says. Police say she was last seen wearing a red jacket and blue jeans.
If you have any information on Simmons' whereabouts, contact TPD at 850-891-4200.
