Tallahassee police report weekend shooting at Circle K on West Pensacola Street

(WKYT)
By Pat Mueller and Michael Hudak
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it responded to a shooting at the Circle K located at 2009 West Pensacola St. on Saturday.

According to TPD, officers were investigating another crime scene when they heard shots fired at the Circle K a little after midnight.

When officers arrived, they found dozens of people and cars leaving the scene, and a man suffering from a gunshot wound was in the parking lot, TPD says.

The man was taken to a hospital in the area with serious injuries.

TPD says this is still an active investigation. If you have any information for police, reach out to TPD at 850-891-4200 or call Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-TIPS.

