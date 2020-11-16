TCC Basketball’s Ellis signs with Louisville

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday was a dream come true for Tallahassee Community College guard El Ellis who signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball for the Louisville Cardinals. Ellis was considered the number one JUCO player in the country according to 247Sports composite rankings, after leading the Eagles to their first NJCAA National Tournament bid since 2011 and earning the title of Panhandle Conference Player of the Year.

“When [Louisville] came to play Florida State they came to practice and from that point on they were recruiting me very hard,” said Ellis of the Cardinals' interest in his services. “When a school like Louisville comes to practice and starts recruiting you hard there’s no way you can pass that up. They told me I have an opportunity to play right away and I took it.”

So far through one season Ellis has been a bedrock of Zach Settembre’s TCC program, committing to the young Head Coach three days before his debut game stalking the sideline.

“To have someone that understands what we’re trying to do which is win the national championship, cut down the nets, we’re unapologetically trying to be the best of the best,” Said Settembre of Ellis' work ethic and mindset. “He’s got an unbelievable swagger, he’s got great confidence but he also does the work that instills confidence that gives him the opportunity to win games, make big plays and ultimately sign with Louisville which is an incredible achievement for a Junior College player.”

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.