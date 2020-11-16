While all eyes on Seminole trio ahead of draft, Hamilton focuses on developing players as students, people

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The NBA Draft is slated to be held virtually this Wednesday, with Florida State hoping to hear three former players have their names called.

On the Big Board to play at the next level are Devin Vassell, who led the team in scoring with 12.7 points per game last season; Patrick Williams, who made the ACC Freshman Team as the Noles' sixth-man; and Trent Forrest, is the winningest player in Seminoles’ hoops history with 104 career wins.

FSU Head Coach Leonard Hamilton says while the media judges a program based on record and draft picks, he uses a different metric.

“The fact that we’ve only had two kids not graduate in 18 years. What that says is that we are just as concerned with their overall development as individuals as we are as players. That’s always something that goes unnoticed,” Hamilton said.

The NBA Draft will be held at ESPN headquarters.

FSU opens the season at home against Gardner-Webb on Friday, November 27.

