Cairo man arrested in Bainbridge on meth charge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A traffic stop led to a drug arrest early Monday morning, according to Bainbridge Public Safety.

On Monday, around 3 a.m., a BPS officer stopped a vehicle on Crawford Road off Faceville Highway.

A search of the vehicle revealed a metal canister containing methamphetamine, according to Julie Harris with Bainbridge Public Safety.

The driver, identified as Bryan Christopher Deese, of Cairo, was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, failure to maintain lane and driving on a suspended license.

