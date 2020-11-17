Advertisement

Wakulla County community mourns soldier, father killed in crash

Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. This is a photo of Reese...
Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. This is a photo of Reese during his deployment to Afghanistan.(Reese family)
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 2:38 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - People across Wakulla County are coming together to mourn the loss of a National Guard soldier, husband and father killed in a crash.

Ted Reese, 41, died Saturday night along I-10 in Suwannee County. The Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck Reese was riding in was rear-ended by a man driving an SUV, causing both vehicles to overturn.

The SUV driver, 20-year-old Lucas Dunn of Fernandina Beach, was arrested and charged with DUI manslaughter.

FHP did not identify Dunn in its crash report, but WCTV was able to confirm the information through jail records. Reese’s Family confirmed he was the truck passenger killed in the crash.

The family says Reese spent 15 years in the U.S. Army, and the past six in the National Guard.

He leaves behind his wife of 14 years, Katie Reese, and two children.

Funeral services with full military honors are set for noon Sunday, Nov. 22, at the Otter Creek Community Holiness Church in Sopchoppy.

