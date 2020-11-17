Distress Fest comes to Valdosta State’s campus with first-time guests, COVID-safe measures in place

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - This year, Valdosta State University is once again holding its annual Distress Fest. School officials say this year, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not only necessary to keep the event in place but to expand on it with the help of a local farmer.

New on the guest list this year; Fifth Day Farms' baby goats, making their very first campus visit, all for students' mental health.

VSU’s Distress Fest began with therapy dogs, who returned to the front lawn on Tuesday. But, there are many more activities for students to enjoy this year.

Those activities include games, like socially-distanced hula-hooping, or DIY projects like making stress balls or coloring bookmarks.

“Sometimes it doesn’t take much, but holding a goat, just like holding a puppy or even like a baby, it just boosts really good hormones and just helps us feel happier," Heidi O’Conner, Assistant Director at VSU’s Counseling Center said. "So, as a counselor, I see so many students that are just, they’re isolated and very and stimulated and really just kind of suffering for it. So remind them there’s other things to do, other things to live for.”

O’Conner says while she saw a need for the 2020 edition of the Distress Fest, safety still comes first; enforced are social distancing, mask earing and a one-at-a-time petting policy.

Blazer students will soon head into a Thanksgiving break, but when they return, finals week kicks off on December 8.

