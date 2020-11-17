Advertisement

Florida High boys beginning to reap benefits of new playing system

By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida High boys soccer team thinks this is the year they’ll be able to break through and advance to the state Final Four.

The Seminoles are off to a 1-0-1 start after tying Wakulla to open the season and garnering their first win via a 7-0 victory against Marianna.

This year, Florida High will run a 3-5-2. Head Coach Manuel Rico says he has a lot of trust in his defenders and he made the change because he thinks the system fits.

Senior striker Delali Simpson agrees.

“Against Marianna, we played a lot more patient. We played a lot more toward the system that our coach has been wanting us to play to,” Simpson said. “Also, Marianna was our second game and we had a bit more practice with Marianna than we did with Wakulla. We learned from our mistakes [with Wakulla].”

The Seminoles host Lincoln at home Tuesday at 7 p.m.

