Advertisement

Illinois boy, 4, reunited with parents after stolen vehicle prompted Amber Alert

By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CNN) - Illinois authorities have canceled an Amber Alert after a 4-year-old boy was found safe.

Illinois State Police said Liam Barbarasa was abducted from a 7-Eleven gas station in the Chicago suburb of Bridgeview when his father went inside the convenience store and left him sleeping in the back of a minivan.

Investigators believe a person jumped in the vehicle and drove it away with the child inside.

The boy was found safe in Chicago four hours later and was taken to a hospital to get checked out by doctors.

Liam’s aunt Lydia Hah said the family was relieved after learning the boy was found.

“We’re just so grateful that after four hours of him missing, we were able to finally get the news that he is safe,” Hah said. “We’re just so thankful to everybody. We had people searching in their cars near the area where the car was spotted. We’re just filled with gratitude to everybody for the prayers.”

Police are still searching for the suspect.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Quincy Homicide
Quincy police investigating Sunday night homicide
Tallahassee police report weekend shooting at Circle K on West Pensacola Street
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 16, 2020
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to...
Tallahassee police arrest man for weekend carjacking

Latest News

Valued at $1.5 million, Yvel’s diamond-encrusted Covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k...
Israeli jewelry company makes diamond-encrusted mask worth $1.5M
Rep. Cedric Richmond, D-La., right, watches as Democratic presidential candidate former Vice...
Biden filling top White House team with campaign veterans
An lllinois boy was found hours after police said someone drove away in a vehicle he was...
Illinois boy found safe after hours-long search
MOTOROLA WATCH GUARD
Quincy police officers to begin wearing body cams