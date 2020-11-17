Advertisement

Israeli jewelry company makes diamond-encrusted mask worth $1.5M

Valued at $1.5 million, Yvel’s diamond-encrusted Covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k gold and features 3,608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 12:19 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
(AP) - An Israeli jewelry company has completed the construction of what they say is the world’s most expensive face mask.

Valued at $1.5 million, Yvel’s diamond-encrusted Covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k gold and features 3,608 natural black and white diamonds, with a total weight of about 210 carats.

According to a press release, the mask is designed to be 100% wearable and “features a slot to insert a disposable N-99 mask.”

Yvel says the mask was commissioned by a Los Angeles-based businessman, and that “the initial order was placed as an act to help support Israeli industry as well as Yvel’s 150 employees in Israel and the United States during the pandemic.”

