Killearn Lakes family speaks out after hit-and-run leaves girl unconscious

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee family is trying to come to terms with what happened and who could’ve done something like this after a girl was hit by a truck and left behind.

It happened in northern Tallahassee a week ago Sunday and the family says they’re still trying to process what happened.

“The last few days, my emotions are overwhelming me and it’s hard not to cry,” said Sandra Moore, a foster mother.

It’s been a hard week for them.

“If anyone, anyone deserved it, it wasn’t here,” said Fionuella Beidel, the biological sister of Rose Beidel, who has been in a hospital bed ever since their family’s nightly outing turned into a tragedy.

“Honestly, we just have a lot on our plates all the time and we kind of just walk for a while,” Fionuella continued.

The sisters were just six doors away from their foster home in Killearn Lakes and traded a precarious sidewalk for the more spacious median when, Fionuella says, the unexpected happened.

“I immediately jump out of the way,” she recalled, “And I turn around and I can’t see my sister behind me.”

Rose was hit by a truck and knocked to the other side of the street. The taillights of the truck headed away.

Fionuella’s screams traveled the neighborhood.

“She kept screaming and, because she was screaming, I heard her and got right there,” Moore said.

Images they’ll never be able to unsee.

“All I saw was Fiona on the ground holding Rose and crying,” said Jasper Limosetch, Rose’s foster brother.

Now, eight days later, Rose is still unconscious.

“It’s really scary, you know? She’s like the only person I got,” Fiona said.

Remnants of the crime scene are still visible and the family continues to think about the person behind the wheel.

“I am trying not to make any judgments, but obviously it’s getting to me," Moore said.

“Honestly, all of us have really hard lives to begin with,” added Limosetch. "You should probably just come forward and stand up for what you did.

Hoping someone, somewhere, will come forward with information.

The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for the pubic’s help in this case; they’re looking for a dark-colored truck, unknown make and model, that would likely have damage on the front driver’s side.

Anyone with information is asked to call FHP at 850-518-5748.

