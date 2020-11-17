Leon girls soccer set for first match in new coach’s debut

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon girls soccer team opens the season on Tuesday and do so under new management.

Nick Reed takes over the Lions after spending the last five seasons as assistant at Leon under Tony Kidd. Last year, the Lions were unable to win a game in district play, but there are hoping for better results this year.

This season, defensively, Leon will play with four in the back.

The players say Reed brings a lot energy.

“On the field, the consistent message has been [Coach Reed] wants us to play from back and really connect with our striker and build from the back and head get to the striker so we can head towards goal,” said junior Aaliyah Davis. “We’ll be playing four in the back and we really want our outside backs to press forward when we are attacking.”

Leon opens the season at 7 p.m. at home against Chiles.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.