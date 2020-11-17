Advertisement

Lincoln girls' condensed schedule allows focus on conditioning, fundamentals

The Lincoln Trojans girls basketball team practices ahead of the 2020/21 season.
The Lincoln Trojans girls basketball team practices ahead of the 2020/21 season.(WCTV)
By Joey Lamar
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With a condensed schedule, the Lincoln girls basketball team is still two weeks away from its first game of the season.

Head Coach Rod Mack estimates his team is four months behind based on no summer workouts, so they are focusing on conditioning and fundamentals.

Mack and the Trojans have just nine regular-season games, but the players still feel that’s enough to prepare them for districts.

“As the last year, I’m really excited to go out with a bang, have fun, enjoy the year. I think we have a really good will to win and we don’t plan on losing," senior small forward Kailey Schuchts said. "We’re going to try our best all the time.”

Lincoln opens the season at Godby on December 1.

