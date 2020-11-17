Little Black Dress initiative hosting public lunch on Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Monday marks the first day of the Junior League of Tallahassee’s Little Black Dress Initiative.

Members wear the same black dress for five days in a row to bring awareness to food insecurity and difficult choices faced by those struggling with poverty.

The group is asking the community to make donations; 100% of the money goes to community organizations, including Second Harvest of the Big Bend, Hope Community, and Capital City Youth Services.

“The statistics show that we have almost reversed 10 years of food insecurity statistics; last year we were facing 19%, this year we’re looking at an estimated 28%, right here in Tallahassee and Leon County,” said Caitlin Moore, the Chair of Little Black Dress. “The 32304 zip code has the most food-insecure people in the state‚ right here in Leon County.”

2020 marks the fifth year for the initiative; Moore says the group has raised $20,000 in the last three consecutive years. Now, they’re upping their goal to $30,000.

Little Black Dress is hosting a public lunch this Wednesday for the cause; you can sign up here.

You can donate to any member you see wearing a black dress, or here.

