Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking investigation Tuesday morning.

The department says the investigation went on for two years, and it announced the findings in a press conference.

TPD says 106 of the suspects were charged with felonies, including production of child porn, human sex trafficking of a minor, online solicitation of prostitution and more charges connected to the human trafficking of children.

Of the 178 arrests, 72 suspects were charged with misdemeanors, specifically solicitation of prostitution. TPD Chief Lawrence Revell says human trafficking can’t happen without the customers.

Speakers at the press conference say human trafficking is a $150 billion global industry fueled by demand. Law enforcement refers to solicitors as “Johns" and they were the target of the investigation. TPD says all the suspects are from the southeast region, with some coming from as far as Mississippi and Alabama.

TPD calls this investigation “Operation Stolen Innocence."

TPD says the collaboration with other law enforcement agencies was crucial in this investigation.

“We know it’s going on in our community,” Chief Revell says. “We need to address this and we know it takes state and federal partners.”

Representatives from the following organizations also attended the press conference:

State Attorney’s Office

United States Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida

Second Judicial Circuit

Homeland Security

United States Marshal Service

Florida Department of Law Enforcement

Leon County Sheriff’s Office

