Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: November 17, 2020

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hurricane Iota is rapidly weakening over Central America and a reinforcing cold front will keep our area cool and dry.

Hurricane Iota, which was a Category 5 hurricane on Monday, is now a rapidly weakening Tropical Storm, moving from Nicaragua into Hondoras, and is expected to dissipate on Wednesday. However, floods are expected in many areas of Central America for another day or so.

Locally, we had a sunny, dry and mild afternoon in the low-to-mid-70s. Tuesday night, a dry, reinforcing cold front will move through our area, dropping lows into the low-to-mid-40s.

Wednesday will be sunny, cool and a bit breezy, with afternoon highs only in the mid-60s.

Thursday and Friday will see cool morning s in the 40s, then highs in the low-to-mid-70s.

By the weekend, we’ll be partly sunny and warmer, with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s to around 80. No rain is expected until a slight chance of isolated showers early next week.

