Norvell gives update on health status of Seminoles QB Travis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As Florida State prepares for one of their toughest opponents of the season in #4 Clemson on Saturday, the question on many Seminoles' fans mind is the health status of quarterback Jordan Travis.

Against Pittsburgh, Travis played the entire first half but did not play a snap in the second half.

In the lead up to the N.C. State game, Head Coach Mike Norvell said Travis was “day-to-day.” However, on the day of the game, the redshirt sophomore did not play or travel with the team.

On Monday, Norvell gave a quick update on Travis’ status.

“We’re excited for getting Jordan back out there and working this week,” Norvell said. “It was something that we were watching as it developed last week. We really went into the week planning as if we didn’t have him and we were going to react to the opportunity to get him back.”

The Seminoles and Tigers kickoff on Saturday at noon from Doak Campbell Stadium.

