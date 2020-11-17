Pandemic forces A Bag for Hope to get creative to keep charitable mission alive

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Finding the perfect, heartfelt holiday gift is never easy, and shopping in 2020 presents even more challenges than usual.

But one Tallahassee group is thinking outside of the box to give folks a safe way to shop while benefiting a great cause.

A Bag for Hope normally relies on face-to-face interactions at holiday markets to thrive, but during the COVID-19 pandemic, they’ve had to make major changes.

The group, which consists of more than two-dozen volunteers, began nine years ago by two women who wanted to raise funds for the Big Bend Homeless Coalition’s HOPE Community, which provides emergency housing to families with young children.

Libby Penrod, one of the co-founders, helps lead a team that creates hand-crafted items that have become incredibly popular over the years.

“It was amazing the way it mushroomed into what we have today,” she said.

But then COVID-19 arrived, and everything changed.

“When we shut down in March, we shut down as well. Our sewers were crushed," she said.

The other co-founder, Lynne Corbett, realized they were in danger of letting down the HOPE Community when they needed resources the most.

“It was just devastating,” she said. “What do we do to continue to make the money that needs to go to these children?”

The answer came from one of the volunteers, who suggested inviting potential customers to their headquarters, located in a humble Sunday School room inside Fellowship Presbyterian Church in Killearn.

The 20-minute appointments are booked for select Tuesdays and Thursdays from 1 to 3 p.m. But the demand is forcing the group to schedule more days and expand the time.

“It’s been amazing,” Corbett said. “There are a lot of people who don’t want to go to shopping centers, who don’t want to be in stores.”

Items range from the more traditional, like tote bags and Christmas stockings, to the more innovative, like a rubber-lined jar opener. A quaint hand sanitizer case is a 2020 special.

Audrey Byrne, the Development Director at the Big Bend Homeless Coalition, says she’s consistently amazed at what A Bag for Hope accomplishes.

“The women from A Bag for Hope are just a complete inspiration,” she said. “I love that they take their talent and their time, and they make something beautiful to help children.”

But the work is just as rewarding to the dedicated volunteers who sew year-round to stock the supply. Many of them are in vulnerable age groups, forced to stay inside for months this year.

“It’s been a godsend for those who have to stay at home and can’t get out, to be able to continue sewing," Penrod said.

The group is approaching $20,000 raised in its nine-year run. Byrne said the BBHC, like other non-profits, needs financial help now more than ever, with their clientele rising during the pandemic.

And if these ladies have anything to say about it, 2020 will be merry after all.

Email Alana Halley at kitten3143@gmail.com to make an appointment. Appointments are available for the following dates:

DATES: Tuesdays: 12/1, 12/15 Thursdays: 12/10 Monday 11/23 Friday 11/27

A Bag for Hope is getting creative in 2020, offering appointments to folks looking to buy a hand-crafted gift. The funds raised benefit children dealing with homelessness. (WCTV)

