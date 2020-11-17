Quincy police officers to begin wearing body cams

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department announced Tuesday its officers now wear body cameras while working.

“Like hundreds of other agencies across the country QPD hope that by using cameras it will increase officer safety and also increase crime scene evidence,” QPD wrote in a press release.

QPD says the use of body cams tend to lower complaints from citizens since there are video and audio recordings of encounters with police.

According to the release, officers started to wear the cameras on Monday, Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.