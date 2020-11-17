Advertisement

Quincy police officers to begin wearing body cams

MOTOROLA WATCH GUARD
MOTOROLA WATCH GUARD(WJHG)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Quincy Police Department announced Tuesday its officers now wear body cameras while working.

“Like hundreds of other agencies across the country QPD hope that by using cameras it will increase officer safety and also increase crime scene evidence,” QPD wrote in a press release.

QPD says the use of body cams tend to lower complaints from citizens since there are video and audio recordings of encounters with police.

According to the release, officers started to wear the cameras on Monday, Nov. 16.

Copyright 2020 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
Quincy Homicide
Quincy police investigating Sunday night homicide
Tallahassee police report weekend shooting at Circle K on West Pensacola Street
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 16, 2020
The Tallahassee Police Department says it has arrested a 29-year-old man in connection to...
Tallahassee police arrest man for weekend carjacking

Latest News

Valued at $1.5 million, Yvel’s diamond-encrusted Covid-19 mask is set in 250 grams of pure 18k...
Israeli jewelry company makes diamond-encrusted mask worth $1.5M
The Tallahassee Police Department announced 178 arrests in a “large-scale” human trafficking...
Tallahassee Police Department announces 178 arrests in human trafficking investigation
What’s Brewing? Nov. 17, 2020
Leon County Booking Report: Nov. 17, 2020