Rattler men looking to strike as well as dance in 2020/21

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The saying “ball is life” is a true statement to many and, for Florida A&M men’s basketball, hitting the play button again has just felt right.

“Most of us have been playing basketball since we were younger we’re not used to having a whole season off but it’s different for the whole world so just to have that confirmation was great,” junior guard M.J. Randolph said.

The Rattlers have seen steady improvement every year under Robert McCollum and now, unshackled by sanctions, the Fangs are thinking about dancing just as much as striking.

“We’ve been working hard towards that, that’s our main goal,” senior forward D.J. Jones said. “We’ve been trying to gain every year.”

“Every Division I basketball player wants to go to the tournament, but to get to the Big Dance, a team like us has to win our conference tournament,” senior guard Kamron Reaves added.

But, they’ll have to do so with a conference schedule still up in the air.

“We can only control what we can control and that’s playing basketball, getting to practice, making sure we do everything that we can," senior forward Bryce Moragne said. "I think right now they’re still trying to make tweaks to our non-conference schedule as well so every day different changes are happening.”

As the Rattlers have proven over the last three seasons, change isn’t always a bad thing.

